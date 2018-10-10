CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck and crashing into other cars.

On Monday around 7 a.m., a 28-year-old woman driving a Mazda 626 headed westbound on Upper Riverdale Road started drifting into lanes of oncoming traffic, according to Clayton County Police.

Her car hit a Suzuki XL-7 and a Ford Escape that were traveling east. The Ford rolled over onto its roof.

The drivers of those vehicles suffered minor injuries, but the 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition

As doctors worked through the night to treat her, they discovered she had a gunshot wound in her neck, police said.

Police believe she was shot while traveling on Upper Riverdale Road.

Anyone who has information about this crime or might have witnessed anything suspicious, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

