Woman tells APD she was shot walking to club

She told police she started running and realized she was struck.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers on patrol early Sunday morning heard gunshots that ultimately led them to a woman shot.

Officers were in the area off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired. Soon after, they got a 911 call about a woman struck by gunfire.

She told police that she was dropped off and headed to a club at 899 Martin Luther King Jr Drive when she heard the gunshots. She started to run away and realized she was struck, she told them.

Detectives are working to determine was led to the shooting. The woman was taken to the hospital alert, conscious and breathing.