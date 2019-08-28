One woman is recovering after she was struck by a boat while swimming on Lake Burton, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

It happened Thursday evening between 4-6 p.m. just south of Governor's Cove on Lake Burton.

DNR officials said Kathlyn Pattillo was swimming near her family's boathouse behind a home on Kubler Lane when a passing boat came by and hit her. A deck boat in the area heard Pattillo's cries for help, called authorities and aided her into an ambulance after one arrived.

Pattillo's arm and head was injured during the incident.

The DNR is considering this a hit and run.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the hit and run to contact Game Warden First Class Joe Hill at (229) 539-1820.

MORE STORIES:

Police identify driver who crashed off overpass onto I-75

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later

Shot dead after a hit and run: A witness accused of murder; the victim may have been in diabetic shock