Woman dies after being hit while walking on interstate in Atlanta

It happened on the I-75/85 ramp to I-20 West early Friday.

ATLANTA — A woman was struck and killed Friday morning while walking on the interstate, police said.

The incident happened on the I-75/85 ramp to I-20 West in Downtown Atlanta, and forced the closure of both the northbound and southbound ramps for a number of hours.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to the incident.

"Once on scene officers found an adult female had been struck by a vehicle and had been killed," an APD release said. "The Accident Investigation Unit responded and is working to determine the circumstances that led the crash."

Atlanta Police said there were no other injuries involved in the incident, and that charges were not expected to be filed.