Woman struck, killed by train in Gainesville, deputies say

Investigators believe the woman was hit by the train after trying to cross the tracks.
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning in Gainesville, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies were called to Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard just before 7 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a woman critically injured. She was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the post.

Investigators believe the woman was hit by the train after trying to cross the tracks. They said the woman may have “tried to retrieve an item she had dropped.”

Hall County investigators are working with the Norfolk Southern Railway to learn more about the incident. 

Her identity is not being released until next of kin can be notified.

