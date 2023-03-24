Woman struck, killed near US-278 and Hwy 92 in Hiram, police say

The woman was hit by a vehicle Friday morning. She did not survive, according to police.

HIRAM, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol confirmed that a woman was killed off State Road 6 in Hiram.

Officers were called to the incident Friday morning, near US-278 and Highway 92. She did not survive, according to police.

Investigators believe the woman was hit after she "darted from the south shoulder of the highway" into the roadway, directly in the path of the vehicle.

Her name is not being released at this time.

