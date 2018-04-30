NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County police and fire investigators say they've arrested a woman they believe was responsible for igniting a fire inside a Norcross hotel.

Fire investigators say 21-year-old Shanel Best intentionally set fire to a pile of clothes inside a hotel guest room at the Congress Hotel and Suites on Oakbook Parkway.

Best was staying in a room with three other adults and a child. Investigators say an argument happened between Best and another woman inside the room.

Witnesses told investigators Best was yelling in the hallway and banging on the door. Those inside the room then saw an orange glow from the crack of the door and opened it to find a small pile of clothes on fire.

The people inside were able to stomp the fire out, but not before it damaged the carpet and charred the clothes. The fire alarm also went off due to smoke buildup in the hallway.

"Best's actions were careless and placed multiple people in danger by blocking the guest room door and impeding egress from the third floor," said Gwinnett Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge.

Police say Best is the same person they spoke with during another domestic call at the same location.

Best was wanted for Arson/Endangering Human Life and Aggravated Assault.

On May 28, officials said they arrested her. She's was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond. Officials said she was also wanted by other jurisdictions for other offenses.

