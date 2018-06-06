SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- Police are searching for a woman who allegedly shot two people Monday afternoon.

Ashanti L. Dorsey, 21, is wanted for allegedly shooting two people on the 6800 block of Kimberly Mill Road on June 4.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Dorsey is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Anyone who can give information on Dorsey's whereabouts is asked to call South Fulton Police at 470-809-7300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

