HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A woman is wanted out of Henry County for false imprisonment and aggravated assault, according to Henry Police.

Shanna Hall has warrants out for her arrest according to the Henry County Police Facebook page.

According to Joey Smith with Henry County Police, Hall and another suspect imprisoned a victim at a residence on Sycamore Street where she was abused and taped up.

The other suspect carried out the crime, however Hall was said to have played a role in this incident as well.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts, they are asked to please contact Detective J. Gleason at 770-288-8389 or email him at jgleason@co.henry.ga.us.

© 2018 WXIA