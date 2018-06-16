ATLANTA (AP) — A woman whose arm was amputated after a collision involving an Atlanta police officer is suing the city.

Lisa Williams filed a lawsuit Thursday in Fulton County State Court. It asks for a jury trial and seeks damages for physical and mental pain and suffering, as well as for medical expenses.

The lawsuit says Officer Dejoira Phillips slammed her patrol car into the side of Williams' vehicle as Williams drove through an intersection on Feb. 21. The lawsuit says Williams had a green light and Phillips had a red light.

The lawsuit says that Williams' left arm had to be amputated between the shoulder and elbow at the scene of the wreck.

A city spokesman said in an email Friday that the city hadn't received the lawsuit.

11Alive reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for a response. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

