SUWANEE, Ga. -- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in the basement of a home she was renting just outside of Suwanee, Georgia.

Officers responded to Collins Port Cove, not far from I-85, Monday afternoon after getting reports from homeowners that they found the 63-year-old woman's body after returning from a roughly week-long trip.

"The manner in which she was found was described to me as suspicious, as the responding officers put it," Gwinnett Police Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said. "Due to the investigation, I can't elaborate on the suspiciousness of it but it just appeared out of the norm for the officers at the time."

The owners said that the woman was renting the basement as a standalone apartment, but that they hadn’t seen her since they left on July 6 or heard from her since July 9.

Police have since obtained search warrants for the home and will have the medical examiner work to determine the victim’s cause of death.

Authorities said that will determine what steps following in their investigation.

The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of family. However, investigators did say that she was not related to the family who lived above her.

It's unclear how long the woman had been dead.

© 2018 WXIA