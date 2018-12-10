FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Fire crews have confirmed that they have recovered a body from the Lake Lanier shore in Forsyth County.

The body was found near Bethel Park on Friday around noon in what first responders described as an "advance[d] state of decomposition." County law enforcement and first responders have not yet released the victim's name.

The body has been turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner and taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

