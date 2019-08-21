MARIETTA, Ga. — MUST Ministries operates several homeless shelters in Georgia, including one in Marietta. But, the shelter is facing a big problem.

"It was never meant to be a long-term homeless shelter, " said MUST President and CEO Dwight Reighard.

The current shelter, known as Elizabeth Inn, has 72 beds. But, the area needs more room.

Falecia Stewart, Senior Housing Director for MUST, said they're forced to turn away 200 to 300 homeless people a month; 74 percent are women and children.

"We take things for granted," Stewart explained. "I can walk in my house. I can turn on my air conditioning. I can turn on my cable television, but to look at someone when the only thing that they need is somewhere to lay their head, and you have to say no, it’s extremely heartbreaking."

For five years, MUST has been brainstorming, planning and raising money for a new shelter. The non-profit purchased land not too far away from the current shelter, off of Bells Ferry Road. They've raised $10.8 million of the $12.5 million dollar goal to construct the shelter. It'll hold more beds, family rooms, a playground and allow them to have an open-campus concept that can still keep clients safe.

“We have many women that come to us that are fleeing domestic violence. So, you have individuals that are in critical, and goes far beyond 'I need somewhere to sleep tonight; I’m in fear for my life',” Stewart said.

Reighard said the biggest group in need in Cobb County is the working poor.

“These people, most of them, are experiencing poverty for the first time,” he said.

He added many suburban families are one paycheck or tragedy away from experiencing homelessness.

“I went through the loss of a wife and child during childbirth, and I can tell you, it really struck me at my core," he shared. "I had difficulty being able to know how to put one foot in front of the other. I was fortunate that I had a support system. The thing is, everybody can go through times.”

By planning for a bigger, well-thought-out facility, Reighard said they can manage to help more people, should they ever need it.

"But for the grace of God, that could certainly be me."

Elizabeth Inn will be sold and closed once the new shelter is constructed. They also plan to close their main MUST facility on Cobb Parkway and move all their services to the new center. They hope to one day add a medical clinic to serve more people in the county.

Reighard is going to the zoning board in Cobb County at the end of September for final approval on building the shelter. They hope construction will start in 2020, with the shelter completed by 2022.