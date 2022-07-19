Shelter-in-place ordered for Fayetteville subdivision due to 'active situation,' officials say

Residents in the Woodbyne Subdivision are under shelter-in-place order, officials say.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Residents of a Fayetteville subdivision have been asked to shelter in place while officials handle an "active situation."

Several responders are working in the Woodbyne Subdivision, and the "situation" happened on White Road, which is near the neighborhood.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area should call 911; officials said not to come up to the responders working the area.

Officials did not say what exactly was going on in the area. 11Alive is sending a crew to the scene to get more information.