No lockdown, school proceeding as normal as sheriff's office goes to Woodland High in response to evident 'copycat' of incident earlier this week

The school asked parents not to come check their students out.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — (editor's note: The video above this story is related to the earlier incident, on Wednesday.)

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said it dispatched deputies to Woodland High School in Henry County on Friday in response to an evident "copycat" episode of an incident earlier this week in which a student allegedly took a picture of themselves with a weapon in the bathroom.

The sheriff's office said the school was not locked down, as it did on Wednesday, and that the school day is proceeding as normal.

Henry County Schools asked parents in a statement not to come to the high school.

"There is no need to check out your student," it said. "Parents, please do not come to the school."

They said there were no injuries to report, and no arrests.

The sheriff's office but said a call came in from a student reporting a similar scenario, initiating the response. They said a photo was airdropped to at least one student, as happened on Wednesday, and the student who made the call took a picture of that photo on another student's phone.

The sheriff's office described the photo as depicting the trigger part of a weapon.

They said this differed from the nature of the threat on Wednesday, in which an individual could be seen with a gun in a photo in a bathroom that they believed could be identified as at the school.

The sheriff's office said an investigation is ongoing.

"There is no lockdown, however, there is an investigation into another possible message that was shared by a student. Law enforcement officials (SROs and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office) are investigating, but nothing has been substantiated at this time," a sheriff's office statement said.

Woodland High also locked down last month when a man was seen with a handgun in the area.