3 Henry County schools on lockdown due to reports of a weapon on campus

This is what we know.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Three Henry County schools are on lockdown Wednesday afternoon following reports of someone on campus with a weapon, according to district officials.

Woodland High School on Moseley Drive in Stockbridge sent a letter to parents just before 1 p.m.

A spokesperson for the school tells 11Alive they received word that a student may be in possession of the weapon. They did not detail the type of weapon.

At this time, the Henry County Sheriff's Office says no one has been harmed or threatened.

Authorities said Woodland Middle School and Woodland Elementary School are on a "soft lockdown" as a "precautionary measure."

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says, “HCSO responded after several reports started circulating.” He says, “Currently, no one with a gun has been found or spotted inside or outside of Woodland High School. Students and staff are safe, at this time.”

Full statement from the district below:

"We are sending this message to inform you that Woodland High School is currently on a hard-lockdown after reports that a student may be in possession of a weapon on campus. The hard lockdown was enacted so that law enforcement can thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the safety of everyone on campus in the event the report is true. No one has been harmed. The measure is precautionary at this moment. We will keep you posted when more information is available. Please do not travel to the school as law enforcement will not let you on campus."

Authorities will be on-site at the Stockbridge Amphitheater parking lot to answer parent's questions. They are asking parents to go there for more information.