Residents escape 2-story fire by climbing down balcony, Atlanta firefighters say

The home is along Woods Drive NW by Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

ATLANTA — Firefighters are working to learn what sparked a fire at an Atlanta home that forced people, including four children, to climb down the side of a balcony.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department was dispatched to a two-story home along Woods Drive NW by Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to AFRD, the 911 caller said they, as well as four children, couldn't escape.

By the time firefighters arrived, all occupants in the home were able to evacuate by climbing down the side of a balcony, according to an AFRD update.

At least two engines and nearly a dozen firefighters were called to the nighttime fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames, which sparked in the kitchen, and determined no one was hurt.