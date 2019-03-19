SAN DIEGO — A Woodstock, Georgia man was killed in an accident in San Diego last week after he hit a tree while riding a scooter.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 53-year-old Christopher Conti was riding the electric scooter in the downtown area March 13 around 10 p.m. But as he approached an intersection to make a left turn, he lost control of the scooter and hit a tree, knocking him unconscious. Police said the crash left him with serious head injuries.

First responders took him to the hospital, but police said Conti died two days later.

Investigators are now looking into the crash, but noted Conti was not wearing a helmet at the time. They are also looking into whether alcohol may have been a factor.

According to 11Alive's sister-station KFMB, Conti was in San Diego on business. Family said he was the owner of Innovative Fitness Solutions in Kennesaw, and was attending a fitness conference.

Family posted about Conti's death online, remembering him as a "very special person" who was a "joy to be around."

"He did all the family check-ins, he was our family go to person and most of all he was there if you needed anything," Carrie Conti wrote.

Police said they believe this is the first scooter-related death in San Diego.

Closer to home, the City of Atlanta is coming up with its own solution to track scooter-related injuries to determine whether better safety requirements are needed.

