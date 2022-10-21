2 taken to hospital after Woodstock house fire

This happened on Evans Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a fire at a Woodstock home.

Cherokee County Fire officials said the situation is under control and crews are overhauling the house and hitting any remaining hot spots.

Fire officials also said three adults were in the home and managed to get out safely.

They add a man and a woman were the ones transported to Kennestone Hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.