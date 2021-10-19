14-year-old boy shot, killed during Cherokee County house party identified

Landon Andrews, of Marietta, was fatally shot after a chaotic fight broke out at a home on Victoria Road around 1 a.m.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County authorities have released the name of the 14-year-old boy killed during a house party early Sunday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Landon Andrews, of Marietta, was fatally shot after a chaotic fight broke out at a home on Victoria Road around 1 a.m.

They released a video recently in hopes of identifying people who may have witnessed a fight at a Kennesaw apartment complex Saturday, which they believe may have led to gunfire later that night. Capt. Jay Baker with the Cherokee Sheriff's Office said they are still speaking with witnesses, receiving tips, and analyzing video that footage.

The sheriff’s office says there were about 100 teens at the party and there was no parental supervision.

“This was a house where no parents were there. It sounded like a party while parents were out of town," Captain Jay Baker with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators believe that prior to the shooting in Cherokee County, there was an altercation that occurred at the West 22 Apartments at 3615 Cherokee St. NW in Kennesaw.

Part of that altercation was captured on video. Investigators also believe that the people in the video ended up at the party in Cherokee County and that the shooting was related to that fight.

Kaden Evans, who lives just a few houses down from where it happened, told 11Alive that he heard several rounds of gunshots and then saw people everywhere.

“People were losing their car keys trying to run to get to their cars. People were running through the woods, houses, our back yard," explained Evans.

A 19-year-old teen from Mableton was also shot in the hands and elbow during the party.