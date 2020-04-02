WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock man was arrested and charged in a fatal hit and run on Monday morning.

The Woodstock Police Department said 47-year-old Tracy Lee Wilson hit 18-year-old Sarahfina Okole on Highway 92 around 6:50 a.m.

Okole was taken to a local hospital where she later died, police said.

Authorities found Wilson at business local to the area and took him into custody.

He is being charged with felony hit and run and additional charges may be pending. He is being held at a Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with $8,450.00 bond.

