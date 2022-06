The officer retired in 2016.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Woodstock Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Retired K-9 officer Debo, who served the community from 2009 to 2016, passed away Wednesday "due to illness," they said on social media.

In 2016, he and his partner, Officer J. Cash, both retired from law enforcement and "enjoyed new adventures together," the department said.