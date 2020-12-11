Explosion at retirement home in Woodstock; no one was living there

The Holbrook of Woodstock retirement facility was under construction.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — An explosion of some kind occurred on Thursday at a retirement home, Woodstock Fire Chief Dave Soumas confirmed. Luckily, no elderly persons were actually living there because the facility is still under construction.

The chief said one construction worker was injured and transported for treatment.

Soumas added everyone else on site had been evacuated, and no one had been reported being trapped.

The Holbrook of Woodstock facility is located off Highway 92.