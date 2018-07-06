WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- An Atlanta man has been arrested on multiple aggravated assault and weapons charges stemming from a February incident.

Kenneth Otis Bethea, Jr., 29, was arrested Tuesday in Fannin County after a related incident.

Bethea was wanted out of Woodstock for allegedly pointing a handgun at the occupants of a vehicle outside the Heights at Towne Lake Apartments on Feb. 1, 2018. Police said Bethea attempted to enter the vehicle prior to the victim driving away. That's when police said he fired a handgun into the air and then smashed out the front passenger window with the weapon.



After his arrest in Fannin Couty, Bethea was taken to the Cherokee County jail.



He is charged with aggravated assault; criminal damage to property; possession of a firearm during certain crimes; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and attempted hijacking of a motor vehicle.

