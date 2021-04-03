One dead, one recovering after Cherokee County house fire

A man identifying himself as a trash collector made his way into the home and was able to bring a possibly wheel chair-bound man out. But the victim ultimately died.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Fire officials recognized the efforts of a trash collector who pulled a 65-year-old man from a burning home on Thursday morning. Sadly, however, the victim ultimately died.

The agency released a statement online that fire crews were called to the 6000 block of Hollow Drive near Woodstock around 10 a.m. to reports of a fire.

The agency said 911 operators had received a call that the house there may still have people inside including a 65-year-old man who was unable to get up and was possibly in a wheelchair.

"Minutes later, 911 received a call from a man who identified himself as the trash collector and he had gotten the man out of the house and no one else was inside," the fire department's post said.

Upon arrival, Fire Captain Josh Wilkie assigned one firefighter to help the 65-year-old man, who was lying in the front yard, as others worked to extinguish the home.

However, the department said the man ultimately died after being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. The fire department added that the man's wife was also taken to the hospital and is OK.