WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- Police in Woodstock said two separate wrecks overnight were due to cars colliding with deer wandering on the roadway.

One was on Georgia 92 near Interstate 575. The other one happened on I-575 at Towne Lake Parkway. Both wrecks happened shortly after midnight, police said.

According to Woodstock Police investigators, the cars were damaged in both wrecks. The deer in both instances were killed.

The drivers were not injured.

In October, November and December, deer come into their breeding season throughout much of Georgia. The actual timing of the breeding season varies over different parts of the state.

As a result, deer become more active, and they become far more susceptible to being hit by motor vehicles This becomes more of an issue, especially at night, according to the University of Georgia's Wildlife Resources Division.

Motorists are advised to take extra care, especially on Georgia's rural highways and secondary roads. However, increased deer activity is not limited to rural roadways at this time of year. Deer activity can be seen on urban streets and highways, also.

