Raccoon attacks, bites person in Woodstock; Rabies advisory issued

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Cherokee County Environmental Health has issued a rabies advisory for Woodstock, a day after a raccoon bit a person on River Chase Drive.

Officials on Wednesday said in a statement that the raccoon's behavior is an indication that it might have rabies. They warned that the raccoon was not captured or killed, so residents were advised to take the following precautions:

Avoid all contact with raccoons and other wild mammals. If you are bitten or scratched, seek medical attention as soon as possible. Rabies is usually fatal without preventive anti-rabies treatments.

Children should be taught to avoid contact with wild mammals and to report any such contact to a parent or another adult who is in charge immediately. Remind children that wild animals are not pets and that wild mammals with rabies may sometimes appear tame and friendly, or they could appear sick.

Anyone bitten or scratched should wash the wound immediately with soap and water for several minutes and then apply a skin disinfectant.

Report any sightings of a raccoon in that area to Animal :Control at (678) 493-4080.

Officials said they will continue to watch for the raccoon and others that could potentially be rabies-infected.

If a person does not receive the appropriate medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain, ultimately resulting in death.