Whataburger opening new Woodstock location on Highway 92 | Police say expect traffic delays

The new Whataburger is opening up on Highway 92 at 11 a.m.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above comes from a previous story.

Fans of the famed Texas cheeseburger fast-food chain Whataburger will be lining up at its new Woodstock location set to open Thursday morning -- and police are saying to expect "heavy" traffic delays.

The new location opening at Highway 92 near Indian Valley Drive will open Thursday at 11 a.m. Woodstock Police alerted drivers in the area that there will be backups in the far right lane of Highway 92 for those trying to pull into the restaurant's drive-thru.

Police said that "limited backups" will be allowed in the area, as long as cars aren't blocking intersections or other businesses nearby. If those backups do end up becoming too severe, police said they will force those cars to move along past the restaurant.

For those coming from the east side of Woodstock wanting to eat at the restaurant on its grand opening, police said they will need to make a U-turn at Parkway 575 in order to get into the line.