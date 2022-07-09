Woodstock student facing charges after being accused of bringing loaded gun to school, Cherokee County School District leaders say

Cherokee County School District Police found the weapon as the student trying to enter a Cherokee High football game.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock High School student is facing criminal charges after being accused of bringing a loaded gun to a football game, according to Cherokee County School District leaders.

Cherokee County School District sent a letter to parents explaining Friday's incident.

Three Woodstock High School students and a man were stopped while attending a game against Cherokee High School on their campus, district leaders said in the letter. During the search, district police learned one of the students was carrying a backpack with a loaded pistol, a magazine, and marijuana, according to the district.

"There were no threats made to any students or staff," district leaders said.

The Woodstock High students are facing school disciplinary action, however, the Cherokee County School District said they can't share those details due to student privacy policies.

District leaders did clarify that the student who is accused of bringing a loaded weapon to campus faces criminal charges including possession of a weapon on the school's campus. Meanwhile, the two other students and the man accompanying them received trespass warnings.

"We take any threat to the safety and security of our students and staff – whether during school hours or at our after-school hours events -- very seriously," Cherokee county district leaders said.

District officials remind students and families they can report safety concerns using its Vector Alert system.