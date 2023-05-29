Woodstock mother accused of strangling her 3 children

All three siblings disclosed details of abuse with a detective and DFACS case worker.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock mother is behind bars after police said she's been strangling her children.

A Woodstock Police Department detective has been investigating the case since April 26. The detective was asked to attend a forensics interview for three children requested by Georgia's Department of Family and Children's Services.

During the DFACS probe, the detective learned one of the children had made some suicidal disclosures to the school, according to police documents. She also mentioned she was worried about the safety of her brother who was living with their mother, police documents detail.

The detective sat in interviews with all three siblings and each made disclosures about abuse from their mother. This launched a criminal investigation, according to WPD.