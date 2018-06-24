WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- A waiter has been arrested and is facing felony charges.

Police said Stephen Argo, 23, was a waiter at the Oyster Cafe on Cobb Parkway. He is accused of beefing up his tip by forging a customer's signature.

Argo allegedly printed a second charge receipt and changed it to give himself a better tip, and then forged the cardholder's signature.

The incident happened on April 22.

Argo has been charged with financial transaction card fraud.

Mug Shot Photos

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA