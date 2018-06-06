BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a worker picking up trash along Interstate 85 was hit and killed by a driver, Wednesday afternoon. A second worker was also hurt.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, 45-year-old Jerry Thomas of Vale, North Carolina was traveling south on I-85 near mile marker 149, north of Atlanta, when his Dodge Ram truck veered off the roadway onto the shoulder.

Officials said two workers were just off the roadway picking up trash and other debris when Thomas hit them both.

The crash fatally injured 48-year-old Gregorio Alfonso. Twenty-three-year-old Fransico Cucul walked away with minor injuries. Officials said both were undocumented contractors for Lovin Contracting Company of N.C.

Officials charged Thomas with failure to maintain lane, and second degree vehicular homicide. Officials also cited Thomas for driving on a suspended license.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash, but they were able to rule out alcohol or drugs.

© 2018 WXIA