Crews extricate workers at Atlanta construction site

Atlanta Fire Rescue said three workers were taken to the hospital.

ATLANTA — Three workers are injured after a wall fell at a construction site on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to a construction site at 97 Stratford Drive NW around 11:30 a.m.

A caller told authorities a wall fell on workers at the site.

Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived to the scene and extricated three people, officials said. All of the victims were taken to Grady Hospital. There is no update on their conditions at this time.