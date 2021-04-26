Working from home is actually boosting U.S. economy — but how long will it last?

Research suggest productivity increased during the pandemic

HOUSTON — It appears that working from home is boosting the U.S. economy, but not everyone is happy about it.

Let's Connect the Dots:

According to Bloomberg the work at home experiment launched by the coronavirus epidemic has proven profitable. It reports new research shows all that work done at the kitchen table has boosted productivity in the u-s economy by five percent. The results suggesting that changes made during the pandemic… like adopting new technology… will continue to boost the economy in the future.

Frontline workers left behind

But of course not everyone gets to work from home. Frontline workers have some of the lowest paid jobs that can not be done remotely. That means wealthier workers are the overwhelmingly the ones enjoying the benefits of working from home. Experts warn this is increasing the racial and economic divide in the u-s.

Tech companies