Today is World Mental Health Day | Here's how 11Alive is recognizing it

The World Health Organization reports 1 in 8 people across the globe live with a mental health disorder.

ATLANTA — In 1992, World Mental Health Day was first recognized. Fast forward 30 years and the topic of mental health being a taboo has slowly become more normalized with increased awareness and acceptance.

Throughout the day on 11Alive, we are bringing you stories to raise awareness and fight the stigma surrounding mental health.

The following programs will be filled with specialized content directly related to mental health today, allowing our staff (reporters, producers, sales staff and those behind-the-scenes) time to participate in group sessions and one-on-one sessions with counselors here at our office.

Atlanta and Company

11Alive News at Noon replaced with "Desperately Waiting"

5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. News replaced with "A Different Cry"

We'll also have promos, stories, and other content in our regular newscasts.

John Deushane, president and general manager of 11Alive, shared a quote with the staff by author Anne Lamott:

"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you."

Today at 11Alive, we're going to do just that ... for a few minutes. We encourage you to do the same -- and use some of the many resources available to take care of yourself.

If you’re in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available for you at no charge by calling "988" on your phone. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

