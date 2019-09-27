ATLANTA — While the calendar says it's officially fall - it certainly doesn't feel that way. But what's a more classic Atlanta way to beat the heat than with a classic Coke?
Atlanta's hometown soda company is offering discounted tickets for locals to enjoy the World of Coca-Cola.
The attraction is offering Georgia residents and college students access to its exhibits, interactive films and its massive tasting room for less than regular admission.
Starting Friday, college students with their school IDs can get $10 tickets. Meanwhile, Peach State residents can get two general admission tickets for $25 for the entire month of October.
Georgia Resident Ticket Offer: 2 for $25
Valid: Beginning Oct. 1 through the entire month of October
Must offer proof of Georgia residency at ticket window with one of the following:
- Valid Georgia driver's license
- Valid Georgia state-issued ID card
- Valid Georgia-based military ID
- Valid Georgia federal, state, county or city government agency issued ID card
College Student Ticket Offer: $10 each
Valid: Sept. 27 through Oct. 13
Must present a valid student ID at the ticket window
