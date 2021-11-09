World of Illumination lights up its festive holiday show

Rockin' Christmas at Six Flags White Water will offer nightly shows through Jan. 2

MARIETTA, Ga. — Families can get in the holiday mood starting this week with World of Illumination's festive show.

Rockin' Christmas will open Friday at Six Flags White Water in Marietta.

People can drive-thru the nighttime spectacular and enjoy a musically synchronized light show to some holiday favorites tunes.

The route will showcase a digital orchestra with larger-than-life-sized boom boxes, DJ Santa and his sidekick the Little Drummer Boy spinning songs for disco dancers, according to event organizers. Families can also drive through Santa's magic portal.

Lights will illuminate the mile-long path and take about half an hour to travel through, a news release said. World of Illumination said its a great socially distant holiday event for families to enjoy in the comfort of their vehicles.

Nightly shows will run through Jan. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.