Wreck blocks all lanes of I-285 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck is blocking all lanes of I-285 westbound Tuesday morning in Cobb County just past the Chattahoochee Rive as you approach I-75.

At this time, there is no word on injuries or when all lanes will reopen.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and noticed two heavily damaged vehicles.

Drivers are encouraged to take Mount Vernon Highway to Heards Ferry Road and then Northside Drive to Interstate North Parkway.

RED ALERT: Only the far right emergency lane is open I-285 WB past the river as you approach I-75 in Cobb Co. Get to Interstate North Pkwy. this is a nasty accident and traffic is backing up quickly from Sandy Springs. #11alive pic.twitter.com/Vrqyz7QhW3 — TrafficTrackers (@11AliveTraffic) May 16, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.