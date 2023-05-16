Wreck blocks all lanes of I-285 in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck is blocking all lanes of I-285 westbound Tuesday morning in Cobb County just past the Chattahoochee Rive as you approach I-75.
At this time, there is no word on injuries or when all lanes will reopen.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene and noticed two heavily damaged vehicles.
Drivers are encouraged to take Mount Vernon Highway to Heards Ferry Road and then Northside Drive to Interstate North Parkway.
