PALMETTO, Ga. — Police and first responders are on the scene of a wreck involving a MARTA bus and a pickup truck on Roosevelt Highway in Palmetto.

Images from 11Alive SkyTracker show what appear to be the result of a head-on collision between the pick-up and the MARTA bus.

A tarp has been placed across the driver's area of the truck.

There is no immediate word of injuries.

An 11Alive News crew is en route to the scene to gather additional details.

MORE HEADLINES |

Man accused of brutal rape and murder in random attack on 21-year-old woman in court

Lindsie Chrisley alleged sex tape extortion attempt in 2017, police report shows

Atlanta Braves bringing competitive skiing, snowboarding to SunTrust Park

Mom who left newborn on stranger's porch didn't want to tell her mom she was pregnant: Police