Writers' union, studio executives continue negotiations to end months-long strike

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild of America said in a joint statement they could come to an agreement by Friday.

ATLANTA — Talks between the writers' union and major media companies to come up with a deal may nearly be done. It could mean an end to a strike causing production across the country and in metro Atlanta to come to a grinding halt.

Times are tough for SAG-AFTRA actor David Alexander.

“I'm putting things on credit cards I might not normally put on credit cards," Alexander said.

The film industry in Atlanta is at a virtual standstill after the writers' union went on strike on May 2.

“When the writers started striking, it pretty much came to a dead standstill, which was problematic because I rely on that as part of my income, my acting, and it’s about a third of my income," Alexander said.

The union representing actors, SAG-AFTRA, joined the strike on July 14.

SAG-AFTRA Atlanta President Eric Goins said both unions want to see better wages, job protections from artificial intelligence, and residual payments from streaming services.

“The alternative of going back and taking a deal that doesn't keep up with inflation as it pertains to our financial compensation, that doesn't give meaningful protection to us from AI, it's an extinction event," Goins said.

Those involved in the strike hope it sends a message to media executives and sets a precedent for the future.

“America's tired of there being such a huge wage difference between the people who are creating the work, creating the products or the entertainment and those at the very top who are making millions and millions of dollars while we're having to take all two or three jobs just to make ends meet," Alexander said.

“This fight is not just about us. It's about the future generation of storytellers that are coming behind us," Goins said.

Goins remains hopeful a deal can be reached in the near future.

"We do this because we dream of working in this industry and we dream of being a storyteller," Goins said. "I hope we can look at our members and that the world sees that doing something that is a part of your dream matters."

Alexander started a website, Talent Supporting Talent, which has a menu of businesses owned by those in the metro Atlanta movie industry. It's all in an effort to keep actors and those who work behind the scenes afloat during the strike.