2 adults, child killed in wrong-way 'nearly' head-on collision during Memorial Day weekend

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed two adults and a child over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to authorities, two cars were involved in a "nearly" head-on crash around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday just south of Kubota Way.

An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Daney Nava, of Lilburn, was driving south on the northbound inside lane of Ga. Highway 365 and crashed into 23-year-old Kristen Mitchell, of Cleveland, who was heading north. Mitchell's 2015 Jeep flipped on its side and caught on fire.

Eight-year-old Darnell Fernando Fidenci was in the backseat of Nava's 2013 Volkswagen Jetta.

Someone driving north in a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe encountered debris from the wreck in the roadway, but deputies said no one in that car was hurt.

Emergency responders closed the northbound side of Ga. Highway 365 for more than four hours to investigate before reopening the lane around 4:30 a.m.