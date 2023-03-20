Wrong-way driver in College Park city vehicle facing charges in deadly crash, APD says

APD said it's working with College Park Police to find out how the vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released more details about a multiple-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old woman over the weekend.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Dalynn George. The crash happened Sunday around 2:25 p.m. near Lee Street SW and Sylvan Road SW.

Authorities are now charging Donald Jackson, 45, in connection with the wrong-way crash.

Officers said the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Ford F-250 -- which belongs to the City of College Park, was headed northbound in southbound lanes on Lee Street when it hit a Chevy Silverado, a Ford Fiesta, and a Saturn Vue.

Police said the F-250 driver took off from the scene on foot.

"While investigating the accident, investigators were notified that the DeKalb County Police Department had responded to an accident on I-20 that involved another City of College Park vehicle. DeKalb County Police Officers had the driver of that vehicle in custody," according to APD.

Investigators determined the same driver was involved in the Lee Street and Sylvan Road accident.

Jackson is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony hit-and-run, and misdemeanor reckless driving.