Body of missing 56-year-old rafter recovered at Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia's Department of National Resources announced the body of missing 56-year-old Xi Zhu, of Marietta, has been recovered from Lake Lanier.

The DNR said Zhu's body was found floating in the Shoal Creek area of Lake Lanier on Saturday at 3 a.m.

Hall County Fire divers recovered Zhu's body. Zhu went missing from an inflatable boat on May 29 after trying to retrieve an oar.