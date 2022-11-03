Buford shoe manufacturer to stop production for Adidas, lays off over 140 employees after Ye controversy

Okabashi Brands Incorporated stated that the company stands for the same values that led Adidas to end their partnership with Ye due to intolerable hate speech.

BUFORD, Ga. — After Adidas ended their relationship with the famous rapper formerly known as Kanye West last week over offensive and antisemitic remarks, one Georgia shoe manufacturer is feeling the collateral damage of their breakup.

Okabashi Brands Incorporated, a shoe manufacturer who handcrafts their footwear in Buford right in Atlanta's backyard, announced Thursday they are laying off 142 of their employees due to the U.S. footwear company ceasing its production of Adidas Yeezy products.

The company noted that because of that, it now has to stop its current production of Adidas merchandise due to the breakup. Because of that, there are not enough orders to keep roughly two-thirds of their employees busy with work, an official with Okabashi said.

The company stated that employees impacted by these layoffs would be given severance pay and continue to receive extended healthcare coverage.

"Okabashi is coordinating with local government agencies and manufacturers to provide support and alternative employment opportunities for the impacted team members," the statement read in part.

The footwear producer said that as one of the remaining 1% of U.S. shoe manufacturers, they would continue to create products of their brand. As they transition away from Adidas' production, Okabashi noted they are pursuing fresh partnership opportunities to maximize their production value.

An Okabashi official additionally stated that the company stands for the same values that led Adidas to end its partnership with Ye due to intolerable hate speech.