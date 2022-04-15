Police secure felony murder warrant after teen found dead last year at metro Atlanta park

Gwinnett County Police said 20-year-old Austin Ford was already in jail in another jurisdiction for an unrelated matter.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly nine months after authorities found an 18-year-old dead at a metro Atlanta park, police have secured warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault in the case.

Gwinnett County Police said 20-year-old Austin Ford was already in jail in another jurisdiction for an unrelated matter. Now, he is facing charges in Tori Lang's death.

On July 28, 2021, officers were called to Yellow River Park around 6:30 a.m. and found the teen dead from a gunshot wound. Her car was found a week later burned and hidden in a wooded area of Hidden Acres Nature Preserve in DeKalb County, about five miles from the park.

Last year, her friends told 11Alive they didn't now why Lang would be in the Gwinnett County park; they sent their condolences to the family.

Tori, a 2020 honors graduate of Stephenson High School, was planning for college. Her father, who she is named after, previously told 11Alive she always lived for others.

“She just brought the best out of people,” her dad, Torrey Lang said last year. "She was a beautiful person, inside and out."

The police department said detectives have diligently and continuously worked on this case and followed up on leads.

Jail records show Ford is being held in Clayton County for an unrelated theft by receiving stolen property charge. Court records show he has been there since March 24.