4 people rescued after being trapped behind rock on Yellow River in Gwinnett County

They were playing in the river when water levels began rising.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters rescued four people from the Yellow River on Saturday after they got trapped on a rock.

Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services said they received a call that someone was trapped on a rock in the Yellow River around 8:24 p.m.

Four people were found near a rock in the middle of the river; firefighters said they were able to reach them with a rescue throw bag. They were about 15 to 30 feet away from the bank, according to officials.

The four adults told fire personnel they were playing in the river when "water level suddenly began to rise, trapping them on the rock."

According to firefighters, the water rising was due to the recent rainfall.