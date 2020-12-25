x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Yes, there actually are stores and restaurants open on Christmas Day

These establishments are open for business on Friday.

ATLANTA — It never fails. Some folks are always stuck looking for last-minute items on Christmas Day.

And no, it's not a matter of trying to find gifts -- usually, it's trying to find gravy or cranberry sauce or even batteries.

For some, it's a matter of trying to find somewhere to grab dinner itself. 

Here's a short list -- albeit not a comprehensive one -- of places that are actually open on Christmas Day.

Restaurants: 

Pharmacies and other retailers: 

Of course, on Saturday, it's back to business as usual.

Related Articles