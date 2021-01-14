Atlanta Police: Rapper YFN Lucci, who was wanted in murder case, turns himself in

Atlanta Police said he is currently at the Fulton County Jail.

Atlanta Police said Wednesday evening that Rayshawn Bennett, who goes by YFN Lucci, turned himself in and is currently at the Fulton County Jail.

Bennett is facing charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

APD said on Tuesday he was wanted on the multiple charges in connection with his alleged role in the Dec. 10 shooting death of 28-year-old James Adams.

Police officers were dispatched to Peeples Street, S.W., at about 5:20 p.m. on the day of the shooting. When they arrived, officers said they found 28-year-old James Adams lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died.

A short time later, police said a second shooting victim arrived at Fire Station 14 by private vehicle. That victim survived his injuries.

Officers ultimately identified three individuals tied to the shootings. APD said two of the men were previously apprehended.