Fundraising effort started for family of missing Covington mom Yolanda Brown

The family of Brown said they are still awaiting official notice about remains found this week and "continue to ask for privacy and prayers."

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, Ga. — An online fundraiser was started for the family of Yolanda Brown, a missing Covington mother; authorities linked her disappearance to a body found in a car along I-20 this week.

Authorities have not yet offered any more details into that discovery, which was made on Monday. They have not confirmed an identity or said whether the car belonged to Brown, only that it "has some similarities."

The family of Brown says they are still awaiting official notice about the remains found and "continue to ask for privacy and prayers."

"The family would like to express their extreme gratitude for the outpouring of community support and prayers during the search for their mother, sister, loved one, and friend, Yolanda Brown," the GoFundMe states. "They would also like to thank the law enforcement agencies involved in the search."

As the family asks for continued prayers, they try to brace for the worst.

"We are asking for financial assistance for her funeral expenses and support for her children to settle her estates. No amount is too small. We appreciate anything that you can do and all that you have done thus far," the GoFundMe states.

Brown originally went missing in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 3, after leaving an Irish pub in Hapeville. Her son, Joshua Doughty, told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn that her phone pinged in the Covington area. Law enforcement in Newton County never confirmed the ping but Hapeville Police said they had found "facts that placed her in her home county of Newton County."