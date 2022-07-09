Investigation underway along I-20 connected with Covington mother's disappearance

Yolanda Brown was reported missing in Newton County more than a week ago.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement vehicles are lined up along Interstate 20 investigating the disappearance of Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.

The Covington mother has been missing for more than a week.

Investigators said a vehicle has been found but it is unclear at this time if it belongs to Brown. They are expected to host a news conference at some point this evening.

Georgia Department of Transportation has shut down one westbound lane ahead of rush hour as authorities investigate near exit 92, not far from Brown's residence. Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents are at the scene.

Brown had been seen leaving the parking lot at the Irish Bred Pub along Virginia Avenue in Hapeville in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 3.

VEHICLE FOUND IN CONNECTION TO YOLANDA BROWN DISAPPEARANCE: I‘m on I-20 WB where #NewtonCounty deputies are on scene near the 91mm. No details have been released but tow truck is on scene. #YolandaBrown was last seen leaving Irish Bred Pub in Hapeville on 9/3 @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/p5VIBPr4SU — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) September 12, 2022

Hapeville Police said their agency was contacted on Sept. 3 regarding Brown's disappearance. However, police said through witness statements and surveillance video they were able to determine Brown left Hapeville on her own accord.

Joshua Doughty, who lives with his mom, said she never made it back to their home in Covington which is about a 40-minute drive.

"She never came home, never," Doughty said last week.

The son added his mom's phone pinged in the Covington area of Newton County at one point. Hapeville Police additionally said they had found "facts that placed her in her home county of Newton County."

Brown's family had believed she met someone at the pub and that something bad had happened to her.

“She doesn’t meet strangers. She always wants to be someone’s friend," Brown's sister, Mickie Nutall, said last week. "And, I’m 100 percent convinced that her friend-making is what led to her being missing right now.”